Southeast Asset Advisors Has Raised Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position by $910,110; Stock Rose; City Holding Company Increases Stake in Merck & Co New Com (MRK)

City Holding Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 47.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 3,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 12,022 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 8,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – FOCUS-Germany’s Merck seeks partners for cancer and immune system drugs; 15/05/2018 – Merck’s KGaA Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA: Mavenclad Is for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 134.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 514,169 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,262 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has 1.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stralem & reported 89,041 shares. Washington invested in 62,986 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Texas Yale holds 76,278 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Arbor Investment Ltd Com holds 2,806 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt holds 2.92% or 91,487 shares in its portfolio. 97,096 are held by Wetherby Asset Inc. Asset Management holds 0.47% or 45,059 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor Mgmt Lp holds 4.22% or 1.26M shares. Hennessy Incorporated reported 72,850 shares. Essex Finance Service holds 0.76% or 30,372 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Llc holds 314,498 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Eos Mgmt Lp accumulated 6,979 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 58,104 shares.

