Southeast Asset Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Fedex (FDX) by $331,049; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Holding Held by Waters Parkerson & Company

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $164.19. About 5.31 million shares traded or 149.95% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B; 20/03/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: ATF confirms there was an explosion inside a FedEx facility overnight about 65 miles from Austin, Texas;…; 20/03/2018 – ATF, FBI, AUSTIN POLICE: FEDEX PACKAGES LINKED TO RECENT BLASTS

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,836 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 158,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Microchip Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $86.7. About 2.25M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns a ‘BB+’ First-Time Rating to Microchip Technology; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Microsemi to Showcase Time Sensitive Networking Solutions and Enhanced Software Offerings for Ethernet and IP Networking; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In China, Japan, The Philippines, Germany And Austria For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $721,286 activity. The insider STEINER DAVID P bought 7,000 shares worth $1.14 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 14.77M shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 1,158 shares. New England Research Mngmt Inc has 6,370 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. North American invested 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cohen Klingenstein Llc reported 0.77% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Llc owns 85,000 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 62,728 shares stake. Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ami Asset Mgmt reported 2.04% stake. Cibc World Mkts Inc reported 133,316 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 822,621 shares. Foster Motley accumulated 2,346 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 10,743 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First State Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.33% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,836 shares to 378,275 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,547 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was sold by LITTLE MITCHELL R.