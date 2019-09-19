Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lowered Position in Paychex (PAYX) as Market Value Rose; Kings Point Capital Management Raised Its Waste Mgmt (WM) Stake

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 3,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 65,792 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 62,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 783,048 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 28,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $82.55. About 734,357 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.36% or 250,384 shares. 326,800 are owned by Old Republic. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 395,440 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 185,618 shares. 3,371 were reported by Sfmg Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs Inc has 0.1% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Highlander Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas owns 43,100 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Security Tru. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.62% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.13% or 5,500 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,740 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 50,340 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,537 shares.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 126,055 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 4,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 53,240 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Woodley Farra Manion Port, a Indiana-based fund reported 66,603 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Ltd Co invested in 2,250 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tompkins stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Personal Fincl has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Schnieders Cap Lc invested in 1.96% or 43,419 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Goelzer Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 2,640 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 0.34% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 23,389 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt accumulated 11,883 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hartline Invest invested in 0.86% or 31,270 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 17,807 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 22,047 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares to 45,283 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 36,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,139 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).