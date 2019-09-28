Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Flowers Foods (FLO) as Market Value Rose; As Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Market Valuation Declined, Covey Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $499,800

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 16,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 50,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 47,721 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRN News: 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Net $11.3M; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q Rev $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q REV. $63.1M; 23/05/2018 – lturan Location and Control Ltd. Presents Record Results for the First Quarter 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Latin America Fund/US Adds Ituran Location; 23/05/2018 – ITURAN LOCATION 1Q EPS 54C; 22/03/2018 Ituran Location Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Ituran Location and Control 1Q EPS 54c

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods (FLO) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 15,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.28 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 657,047 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 13.92 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nielsen Holdings Plc to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ituran (ITRN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd (ITRN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Smartsheet, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73M and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,017 shares to 17,569 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Recession Resistant Stocks to Buy for Protection – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowers Foods Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.44 million for 24.82 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.