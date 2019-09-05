Southeast Asset Advisors Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Bridgeway Capital Management Has Cut Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding as Share Value Declined

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95 million, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $213.38. About 5.00 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 08/05/2018 – SHOP, AAPL: AR demo, tap on the product, pay with Apple Pay. Demo app is live on the App store now! #ShopifyUnite – ! $SHOP $AAPL; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 18/04/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Registers Several New Unreleased iPhone Models in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 44,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.75M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 1.03M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Sees Correction in Emerging-Market Debt (Video); 06/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sending its Advisors a Message? — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TODAY; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATING GROWTH TO 2 PCT IN 2019 AND 5 PCT IN 2020; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 09/04/2018 – SEC ends probe into Puerto Rico’s $3.5 bln 2014 bond issuance; 15/05/2018 – REVEALED: David Cameron lined up for a senior role with at ex Morgan Stanley banker’s Greensill Capital; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 68,100 shares to 329,100 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 63,200 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 8.04 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 540 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Limited Mi reported 237,350 shares. Wedge Capital L Lp Nc invested in 634,557 shares. Barnett & Co Inc reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Renaissance Inv Group Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 9,140 shares. White Pine Cap Lc holds 0.27% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. 27,542 are owned by Zeke Advsr Lc. The Michigan-based White Pine Invest has invested 2.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,229 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 1,000 shares. 3.63M are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Goodwin Daniel L holds 22,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.75 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.