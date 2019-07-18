Southeast Asset Advisors Has Increased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position by $910,110; Richmond Hill Investment Company Has Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding by $2.26 Million; Shares Rose

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 1.20M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil of $56.50 Per Barrel; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 134.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 14,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 1,388 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Company reported 110,115 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 14,423 shares. Texas-based Syntal Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.23% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas reported 49,730 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 15.53M shares. Everett Harris & Ca reported 0.12% stake. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.20 million shares. 989,645 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Service Advsr. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 3.36% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt reported 518 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability has 0.41% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Personal Capital has invested 0.46% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Huntington Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 8,536 shares. New York-based Cannell Peter B Com has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Hl Services Limited Liability Company owns 28,208 shares.

