Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Its Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stake by $414,782 as Stock Value Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Price Rose While Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.68. About 248,172 shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 9.14M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR); 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13D Mngmt Lc owns 1.72 million shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Css Ltd Com Il has 0.78% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.50M shares. Segantii Cap Management Limited reported 300,000 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested in 310,033 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Van Eck Associates reported 57,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Serengeti Asset Management LP reported 300,000 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Ltd holds 0.23% or 171,803 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc has 0.09% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 441,259 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.39% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 878,200 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ulysses Limited Liability Com owns 64,500 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Ohio-based Cleararc Inc has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtn Lc owns 0.25% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 18,177 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 705,514 shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated reported 3,993 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 38,306 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. National Bank & Trust, Missouri-based fund reported 2,290 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 74,525 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested in 19,137 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Bluemountain Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Principal invested in 0% or 32,924 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Co has 1.05% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 1,931 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt, a Japan-based fund reported 13,570 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).