Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by $414,782 as Valuation Rose; Biondo Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Price Declined

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $334.53. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, down from 9,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $155.46. About 145,379 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,053 shares to 149,675 shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com has 1.63% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hamel Associate Incorporated reported 9,500 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs, a Iowa-based fund reported 89,689 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability has 7,210 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Franklin has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.15 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,695 shares. Leavell accumulated 2,124 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt has 22,461 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 114,322 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 662,146 shares stake. Ckw Fin Group stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blair William Il stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,190 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BFAM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 54.73 million shares or 0.34% more from 54.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0% or 545 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,151 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 516,018 shares. Capital Ww Invsts holds 0.07% or 2.25 million shares. Stephens Ar has 5,069 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 418,689 shares. Commerce Bancshares invested 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Argent Management Limited Liability Company owns 10,862 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 117,879 shares. Great Lakes Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Natixis reported 76,655 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 94,403 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Llc has 0.84% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 22,481 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,088 shares.