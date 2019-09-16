Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Gartner (IT) Stake By $1.36 Million; Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Gartner Inc (IT) stake by 40.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,504 shares as Gartner Inc (IT)’s stock declined 10.96%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 12,740 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 21,244 last quarter. Gartner Inc now has $12.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.65. About 490,663 shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 14/05/2018 – Zugata Named a Cool Vendor in Human Capital Management Applying AI by Gartner; 03/05/2018 – GAlNSystems – Platinum Sponsor at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 03/04/2018 – Media Alert: Gartner Announces Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 04/04/2018 – Rackspace Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Pro; 11/05/2018 – Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Genesys Recognized for Tenth Consecutive Time as a Leader in Gartner’s Annual Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure,; 27/03/2018 – Scandit Listed as a Retail Example in Gartner Report “Elevate Customer Experience with Minor Investments That Deliver Major; 14/03/2018 – C3i Solutions Listed in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers and the Gartner Magic Quadrant; 04/04/2018 – Transplace Positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 16/05/2018 – Gartner at Gartner Digital Marketing Conference Tomorrow

Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc (BKN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.24, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 18 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 17 sold and decreased their stock positions in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.12 million shares, down from 2.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 10 Increased: 17 New Position: 1.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) stake by 3,990 shares to 30,100 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 583,766 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. Godaddy Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Methode Electronics, Inc.’s (NYSE:MEI) 13% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Stock: Pot and the Hype Cycle – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.99M for 56.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il stated it has 65,456 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.04% or 47,035 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,365 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Advisor Lc owns 0.03% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 1,530 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Everence Cap Management holds 2,140 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 456,836 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability. Polen Mgmt Llc has 3.87% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.11% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 13,694 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 176,740 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 172 shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 4,707 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust declares $0.057 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust: 9 Reasons To Buy This High-Quality Muni CEF – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EBAY vs. BKNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

It closed at $15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $257.79 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.86% of its portfolio in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. for 373,064 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owns 22,770 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shamrock Asset Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 11,730 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.05% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 160,292 shares.