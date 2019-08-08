Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding By $351,750; BAIC MTR LTD COMMON SHARES (BMCLF) Sellers Decreased By 0.29% Their Shorts

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 19.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 19,150 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 23,840 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 708,004 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M

Among 6 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Monday, August 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $7200 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 14,436 shares. Benedict Financial Advsrs has 0.61% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 18,606 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 12,390 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap invested in 82,334 shares. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 0.01% or 662 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 5,936 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen, Utah-based fund reported 296,827 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.39% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 665,258 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Tortoise Limited Liability invested in 800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 14,400 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 20,695 shares. Daiwa reported 7,143 shares. 6,990 are held by Northstar Advsrs Limited Liability. Riverhead Capital Llc reported 5,222 shares.

