Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Paychex (PAYX) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Pool Com (POOL) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Decreased Its Stake by $826,724

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Pool Corp Com (POOL) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 5,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 385,482 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.59 million, down from 390,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Pool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $197.7. About 43,083 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.45-EPS $5.70

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 430,559 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 589,271 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 2.73 million shares. Barnett Company reported 0.03% stake. 30,398 are owned by Da Davidson And. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 273,029 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Investment Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 49,235 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Redmond Asset Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 10,153 shares. Mcdonald Cap Inc Ca has invested 11.89% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dean Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 36,742 shares. Scout Invests invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Field & Main Comml Bank has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1,100 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd stated it has 3,125 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,477 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex (PAYX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.76 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares to 34,535 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq plans day-ahead power market launch in Germany, France, Nordics around April 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pool Corp (POOL) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pool Corporation Announces Director Appointment and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Lyft Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LL One Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,460 shares to 27,792 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT) by 25,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 571 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Hwg LP has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% or 70,614 shares. The Texas-based United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 15,600 are held by Rk Capital Mngmt Lc. 2.00M are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 48,569 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 49,385 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Lc reported 323,922 shares stake. Interest Group stated it has 78,797 shares. Logan Capital Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Echo Street Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.29% or 90,617 shares. Pacific Glob Management holds 1,582 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 15,122 shares.