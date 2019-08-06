Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding by $351,750; Stock Price Declined; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Holder Group One Trading LP Decreased Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 889,639 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 10,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 5,474 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192,000, down from 16,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $32.71. About 248,530 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 13 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv has 4,077 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 24,491 shares. Ajo Lp has 366,812 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 25,569 shares. Old Bancshares In has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 2,920 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 47,090 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Aviva Public Limited Company invested in 65,013 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 110,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.53% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Perkins Mngmt invested in 0.57% or 11,500 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 411 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management, Japan-based fund reported 17,086 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Com owns 85,434 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Focus On Efficiencies Powers Expeditors’ Fourth Quarter; Net Revenue Decelerated Through 2018 – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Miss, ’19 EPS View Bearish – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – EXPD – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,045 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Axa stated it has 180,378 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs accumulated 10,532 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd has 11,029 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Thb Asset Mngmt owns 27,326 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Lc accumulated 26,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Com stated it has 734,398 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 2.79% or 947,231 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 76,262 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated reported 848,799 shares stake. Menta Lc accumulated 7,824 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com invested 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).