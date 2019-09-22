Southeast Asset Advisors Has Boosted Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding by $611,000; Market Value Rose; Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Cut Position as Stock Value Rose

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 98.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 65 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15,000, down from 5,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 34,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 658,874 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 6,765 shares to 6,907 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM) by 2,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21,645 shares to 21,945 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 3,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.