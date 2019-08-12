Southeast Asset Advisors Has Boosted Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $1.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Exane Derivatives Stake in Fortuna Silver (FSM) Lowered as Shares Rose

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver (FSM) by 66.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.66M, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Fortuna Silver for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $667.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.185. About 1.44M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 106,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 4.13 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.02% or 940,178 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.15% or 1.51M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 89,556 shares. B Riley Wealth Incorporated holds 0.04% or 19,154 shares. Paragon Capital owns 15,213 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 957 shares. Regions accumulated 164,630 shares. Art Advsr Ltd owns 39,765 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 0% or 300 shares. Fin Service holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 1,952 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 3.48 million shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 38,123 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.01% or 11,435 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Millennium Management Limited Com reported 7.19M shares stake.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $491,480 was made by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. FSM’s profit will be $6.38 million for 26.16 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Indon (EIDO) by 61,278 shares to 440,731 shares, valued at $11.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Spectrum Pharm. (NASDAQ:SPPI).