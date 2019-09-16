Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Stake as Share Price Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Birch Hill Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods (FLO) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 15,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 2.12 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.28M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Flowers Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.32. About 734,428 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 31C; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 20,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 464,905 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.48 million, up from 444,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sprucegrove Inv Mgmt invested in 565,300 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept holds 0.6% or 36,225 shares. Meyer Handelman Co reported 250,669 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 0.39% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 3.25M shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 10,184 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associate Ltd holds 1.42% or 52,018 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,564 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M reported 0.01% stake. Comml Bank Of The West holds 13,777 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 6,466 were reported by Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh reported 1.45 million shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – Financial Post” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,788 shares to 286,036 shares, valued at $56.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,023 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.65 million for 24.26 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 12,700 shares to 45,696 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 583,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).