Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Holding in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by $351,750 as Market Value Declined; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Share Price Rose While Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Position by $910,554

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 1.24M shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 17,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 38,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 21,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.2. About 5.58 million shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA RETURNED ON ISSUE WITH NO. 2 ENGINE; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – INTRODUCING SECOND DAILY SERVICE TO JOHANNESBURG FROM WINTER 2018; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS CANCELLED 600 FLIGHTS TODAY DUE TO NORTHEASTERN STORM

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

