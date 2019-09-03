Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake by $351,750 as Stock Value Declined; As Cdw (CDW) Share Value Rose, Holder Makaira Partners Trimmed Its Position by $2.59 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 567,959 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 438,154 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $154.37M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Mgmt Limited has 0.08% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 59,694 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa stated it has 218,060 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Anchor Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.45% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability holds 14,436 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The reported 32,570 shares stake. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,884 shares. Jackson Square Partners Lc holds 1.16 million shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 7,078 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 68,238 shares. 3,668 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. Mariner Lc has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 6,420 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares to 326,343 shares, valued at $65.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 19,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 92,016 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Lc accumulated 31,019 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc accumulated 0% or 9,970 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Rmb Cap Lc has 0.23% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 96,152 shares. Moller holds 8,501 shares. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership accumulated 19,130 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stifel Fincl reported 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc owns 2,515 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.37% or 18,085 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 4,434 shares. Century owns 2.38 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,690 shares.

