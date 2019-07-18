Southeast Asset Advisors Decreased Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake By $351,750; Affinity Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased Tyson Foods (TSN) stake by 32.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 35,292 shares as Tyson Foods (TSN)’s stock rose 35.51%. The Affinity Investment Advisors Llc holds 72,322 shares with $5.02 million value, down from 107,614 last quarter. Tyson Foods now has $29.52B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $80.93. About 2.55 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO EXTENDED MATURITY DATE THEREUNDER TO MARCH 14, 2023, WITH TWO ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 19.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 0.60%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 19,150 shares with $1.45M value, down from 23,840 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 808,646 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $536.27M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Com, a Japan-based fund reported 9,702 shares. Daiwa Secs Group owns 17,289 shares. Cibc Inc invested in 0.04% or 118,845 shares. Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Interstate Bankshares holds 53 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 88,222 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 41,157 shares. America First Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested 0.22% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Kempen Management Nv invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cibc World Mkts has 239,593 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 20.04M shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Hartford Invest Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 116,383 shares.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.31M for 22.84 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Expeditors International had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. Cowen & Co maintained Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS.