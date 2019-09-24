Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $505,740 as Share Price Declined; As Ametek New (AME) Market Valuation Rose, Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Its Position by $990,810

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The institutional investor held 301,379 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13M, down from 318,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 16,486 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 11,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 32,099 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, down from 43,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.88. About 143,330 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.62 million for 22.50 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Captrust Advisors has invested 0.01% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Sandy Spring Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 2,884 shares. Principal Fincl Grp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Vigilant Capital Llc stated it has 29,754 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.31M shares. Tcw Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.05% or 51,786 shares. 7,508 were accumulated by Asset Management Inc. American Century Inc reported 4.50M shares. Advisers Lc holds 2,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.58M shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Com owns 10.85M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree LP has 0% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 279 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested in 143,670 shares. Sigma Planning reported 7,557 shares. 114,550 are owned by Kbc Group Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Ser Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 17,657 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 76,384 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc stated it has 7,500 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 37,618 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 25,300 shares. 30,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.37 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 94,086 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 10,907 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Montgomery Invest Mngmt reported 68,150 shares. 211,471 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr reported 10,225 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 20,757 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 201 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 126,055 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Godaddy Inc by 4,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $52,683 activity.