Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position by $585,452; Share Price Rose; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Stock Rose While Marathon Asset Management LP Lowered Its Holding

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.58. About 726,874 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 25,101 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, down from 30,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.41. About 421,191 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 11,750 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 7,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.71 million for 37.16 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Analysts Estimate Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 575 were accumulated by Alphamark Limited Co. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 4,957 shares. Truepoint owns 31,034 shares. Bollard Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 73,795 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Cap Limited Liability has 270 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 53,611 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc invested in 0.01% or 24,790 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Us Bancorporation De accumulated 737,812 shares. Whitnell And accumulated 12,950 shares. 14,255 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs. Conning has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 14,900 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium to sell its Sierre plant’s assets currently leased to Novelis for â‚¬200 million – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on February 21, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium supplies Groupe PSA with aluminium Auto Body Sheet and Crash Management Systems for commercial and passenger cars – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium’s operations in Singen certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.67 million for 10.84 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.