Southeast Asset Advisors Cut Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stake by $351,750 as Market Value Declined; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shares Rose, Beaconlight Capital Lowered by $1.39 Million Its Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,150 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 23,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 809,432 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 106,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 2.58 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.44 million, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 1.14M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares to 42 shares, valued at $12.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Miss, ’19 EPS View Bearish – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Was Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry’s? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian National (CNI) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma holds 0% or 81,356 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 25,132 shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Hl Fincl Ser Ltd accumulated 1.18M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 58,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Saratoga Invest Mgmt has invested 2.25% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 81,616 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited Com. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). American Rech And Management stated it has 2,310 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsr has 0.01% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 2,590 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp holds 158 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Paradigm Asset Ltd Company invested in 350 shares. Amica Retiree Trust invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com reported 7,115 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Schneider Capital Management stated it has 0.73% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 213,079 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 221,392 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability owns 112,912 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 2,444 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 124,508 shares. Ancient Art LP accumulated 1.01M shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 11,797 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 0% or 1.07M shares. Park West Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 3,516 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation stated it has 50,800 shares.

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLDR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Builders FirstSource, Inc. Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Builders FirstSource Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 196,710 shares to 343,621 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Pete Corp New by 363,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).