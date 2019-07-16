Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.17 Million; Leucadia National Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Lowered by $2.48 Million as Share Value Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 17/05/2018 – FITCH RATES GREEN APPLE 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)SF’; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 63,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,895 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 98,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 15.96 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/03/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Enterprise Internet of Things Service Announces New Customers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast To Establish Sky News Bd, Intends to Commit That for 10 Years; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 19/04/2018 – Comcast is teaming up with Independence Health Group to launch a new consumer-oriented health-care technology platform; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V reported 3.85% stake. Smith Asset Grp Lp reported 530,927 shares stake. State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Com Bancshares reported 979,890 shares. Heritage Corporation accumulated 287,871 shares. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,005 shares. Fin Advantage holds 979 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management accumulated 1,385 shares. Smith Salley Associates holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 101,284 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Company reported 22,695 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 3.05% or 292,300 shares. Intact Investment holds 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12,000 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsrs invested in 3.14% or 38,073 shares. Carroll Fin Assocs Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 104,356 shares. National Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 4.74 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.38% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 43,585 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guinness Asset Mngmt has 1.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Needham Management Ltd Company has invested 4.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 17,852 were accumulated by North Mngmt Corporation. West Family Invs has 120,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 74,547 shares. Hs Mgmt Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.75 million shares or 6.41% of the stock. Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.23% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Natl Asset Mgmt owns 0.32% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 63,265 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 0.32% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Proffitt Goodson has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Copeland Limited Company invested 0.57% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Illinois-based Allstate Corporation has invested 0.4% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).