Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Its Position in Fedex (FDX) as Stock Value Declined; Benin Management Has Upped Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.83 Million

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $175.6. About 1.66 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Kustoff: Rep. Kustoff Applauds FedEx’s $1 Billion Investment in Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: Police confirm one injured after package explodes at a FedEx distribution centre in Texas. READ MORE:; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 5.55M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And Incorporated has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 2,527 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First National Trust owns 2,569 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Llc reported 9,033 shares. Axa stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 646 are held by Enterprise Fincl Corp. 1,939 are held by Bluestein R H And Comm. Sei Invests Co stated it has 188,721 shares. Sit Investment Assoc accumulated 23,825 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Merchants owns 7,715 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Financial Engines Lc owns 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 19,331 shares. Moreover, Colonial Tru Advsrs has 0.17% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 4,958 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 0.23% or 3,104 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $419,160 was made by MERINO JOHN L on Monday, February 4.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 155,989 shares to 113,511 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,055 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).