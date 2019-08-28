Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Position; Banc Funds Co Decreased Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) stake by 35.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 47,900 shares as Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 88,625 shares with $3.61 million value, down from 136,525 last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 31,160 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc acquired 106,571 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 1.12 million shares with $13.44M value, up from 1.01 million last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 3.10M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $26.89M for 9.77 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) or 17,447 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 8,372 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.03% or 78,913 shares. 4,101 were accumulated by Bluemountain Limited Liability Co. First Trust Advisors Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Anderson Hoagland owns 21,689 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 15,851 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Mesirow Fin Inv Mgmt reported 0.9% stake. 52,274 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.58% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.02% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Commerce Comml Bank reported 92,857 shares stake. Patriot Financial Partners Grp Inc LP owns 996,384 shares or 18.19% of their US portfolio.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Veritex Holdings Inc. stake by 311,082 shares to 811,755 valued at $19.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pinnacle Bank (PBNK) stake by 34,750 shares and now owns 295,782 shares. Meridian Bank was raised too.

