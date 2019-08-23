South32 Limited (LON:S32) Stock Rating Kept by Deutsche Bank; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Raised Ameren (AEE) Stake

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 145.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,156 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 4.78%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 10,387 shares with $764,000 value, up from 4,231 last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $18.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.14 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/04/2018 – Ameren at UBS Chicago Utility Mini Conference Tomorrow

South32 Limited (LON:S32) had its stock rating reiterated as “Buy” by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank. This was revealed in analysts report on 23 August.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ameren prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ameren wins approval for Missouri wind park – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Is Yielding 2.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) stake by 24,246 shares to 53,069 valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Etf (IWO) stake by 2,423 shares and now owns 97,137 shares. Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.19% or 212,955 shares. First Republic Mgmt has invested 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 14,302 shares. 19,752 were accumulated by Usa Financial Portformulas. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,417 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 4.29M shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 12,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 69,059 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.02% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Vident Advisory Lc reported 45,229 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.14% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 26,960 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 24,079 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering South32 Limited (LON:S32), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. South32 Limited has GBX 235 highest and GBX 170 lowest target. GBX 195’s average target is 42.36% above currents GBX 136.98 stock price. South32 Limited had 17 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of S32 in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained South32 Limited (LON:S32) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of South32 Limited (LON:S32) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, April 16. Barclays Capital maintained South32 Limited (LON:S32) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained South32 Limited (LON:S32) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, May 28, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Another recent and important South32 Limited (LON:S32) news was published by Mining.com which published an article titled: “Trilogy Metals, South32 increase exploration budget for Alaska projects – MINING.com” on February 07, 2019.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining firm primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has market cap of 6.72 billion GBP. The firm has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It has a 18.02 P/E ratio. It also exports its products.

The stock decreased 5.44% or GBX 7.88 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 136.98. About 562,010 shares traded. South32 Limited (LON:S32) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.