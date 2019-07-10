South32 Limited (LON:S32) Investors: Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating, Sees GBX 200.00/Share; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Position By $1.63 Billion

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 39.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 30,420 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 47,410 shares with $2.55B value, down from 77,830 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $198.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 12.68 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO

In a research note issued to investors and clients on Wednesday, 10 July, South32 Limited (LON:S32) stock had its Buy Rating reconfirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank. They currently have a GBX 200.00 target on company. Deutsche Bank’s target indicates a potential upside of 4.10% from the company’s last stock price.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, January 15 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, June 20 report.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 59,125 shares to 59,503 valued at $1.69B in 2019Q1. It also upped Crown Castle International Corp Com (NYSE:CCI) stake by 2,249 shares and now owns 26,338 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Gru reported 168,694 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 600,868 shares. Colonial invested in 1.02% or 100,020 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 28,308 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd reported 83,263 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Reilly Financial Advisors Limited Liability holds 43,484 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Weitz Invest Management Inc has 804,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 148,970 shares. Neumann Capital Management Limited Co holds 3.21% or 93,464 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.41% stake. Van Eck Corp reported 88,056 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company accumulated 131,557 shares. Town And Country Bank And Dba First Bankers reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining firm primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has market cap of 8.37 billion GBP. The firm has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It has a 6.14 P/E ratio. It also exports its products.

More notable recent South32 Limited (LON:S32) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Trilogy Metals, South32 increase exploration budget for Alaska projects – MINING.com” on February 07, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Colombian court hands major win to South32, won’t have to pay damages – MINING.com” published on September 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are South32 Limitedâ€™s (ASX:S32) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about South32 Limited (LON:S32) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “South32 to spin off South Africa coal business – MINING.com” published on November 27, 2017 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “South32 looking for assets despite $1.75bn loss, massive layoffs – MINING.com” with publication date: February 25, 2016.