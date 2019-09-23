South Texas Money Management LTD Upped Raytheon Co New (RTN) Stake By $867,941; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (LIND) Shorts Up By 1.12%

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Raytheon Co New (RTN) stake by 2.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 5,017 shares as Raytheon Co New (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 239,763 shares with $41.69 million value, up from 234,746 last quarter. Raytheon Co New now has $54.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26 million shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) had an increase of 1.12% in short interest. LIND’s SI was 570,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.12% from 564,400 shares previously. With 225,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)’s short sellers to cover LIND’s short positions. The SI to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc’s float is 2.07%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 108,165 shares traded. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has risen 46.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LIND News: 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC LIND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $311.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – BOOKINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FOR FUTURE TRAVEL INCREASED 20%; 09/05/2018 – Rovida Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Lindblad Expeditions; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $54 MILLION – $57 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $200M, Seven-Year Senior Secured Term Loan Facility; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $45M, Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS’ CFR AT B2; NEW FIRST LIEN; 16/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Appoints Leo Chang As Vice President, Strategic Finance; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lindblad Expeditions’ Cfr At B2; New First Lien Term Loan And Revolver Rated B2; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LIND)

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.86% above currents $194.93 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21800 target in Monday, June 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. UBS maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Notis has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 0.91% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 22,509 shares. Moreover, Northeast Financial Consultants has 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,769 shares. Conning Inc reported 4,682 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 263,867 shares. Bp Plc has 28,500 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Guardian Life Co Of America has 0.02% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 818 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 498 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% stake. Mcf Advisors stated it has 3,404 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 1.06M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 8,728 shares to 428,030 valued at $35.65 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Sector Spdr Trust Sbi Int (XLU) stake by 17,051 shares and now owns 2.00 million shares. Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. The company has market cap of $877.91 million. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. It has a 53.93 P/E ratio. The firm operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

