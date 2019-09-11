South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG) by $34.27 Million as Shares Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Carret Asset Management Increased by $445,000 Its Position

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.61 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – ‘Financial Accounting with Odoo’ Book Climbs to #1 New Release on Amazon

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (CMG) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 48,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 10,289 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 58,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $51.67 during the last trading session, reaching $787.98. About 1.13 million shares traded or 153.98% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY CUSTOMER ILLNESS REPORTS

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,022 shares to 48,457 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,918 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 92,654 shares to 931,917 shares, valued at $31.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 84,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,719 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $92.33 million for 62.94 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.