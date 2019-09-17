South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake; Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT)’s Sentiment Is 2.2

Eca Marcellus Trust I (ECT) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.37, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 11 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 5 decreased and sold stock positions in Eca Marcellus Trust I. The institutional investors in our database reported: 628,322 shares, up from 536,591 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eca Marcellus Trust I in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 4,695 shares as Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 196,353 shares with $29.79M value, down from 201,048 last quarter. Salesforce.Com Inc now has $134.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $153.01. About 2.46 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America . The company has market cap of $23.59 million. The firm owns royalty interests in 14 producing horizontal natural gas wells producing from the Marcellus Shale formation located in Greene County, Pennsylvania; and 52 horizontal natural gas development wells drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation covering approximately 9,300 acres held by ECA in Greene County, Pennsylvania. It has a 4.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s royalty interests in the producing wells allow the firm to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECAÂ’s interest in the development wells.

Adirondack Trust Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ECA Marcellus Trust I for 12,283 shares. Amg National Trust Bank owns 90,208 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 11,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based American Research & Management Co. has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 83,987 shares.

More notable recent ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.064 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ECA Marcellus Trust I declares $0.037 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 3.88% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 9,534 shares traded. ECA Marcellus Trust I (ECT) has declined 12.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ECT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ ECA Marcellus Trust I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECT); 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION; 20/03/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K; 07/05/2018 – ECA Marcellus Trust l Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECA MARCELLUS TRUST l ANNOUNCES FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 10,982 shares to 605,280 valued at $23.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Russell 1000 Value Ind (IWD) stake by 41,917 shares and now owns 64,819 shares. Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 22.57% above currents $153.01 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by JMP Securities. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 23. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 191.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.