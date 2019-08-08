South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $415,760 as Market Valuation Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holder Oppenheimer & Company Upped Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 436,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.19M, down from 441,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.54 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 84,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 404,069 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, up from 319,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 2.67 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21,544 shares to 23,479 shares, valued at $41.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 11,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,179 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 3.81 million shares. Cibc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fiduciary Tru invested in 0.01% or 5,481 shares. Agf Investments has 16,692 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 221 shares. 255 were reported by Tompkins. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ronna Sue Cohen invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guardian Life Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,227 shares. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.35% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 105,939 shares. First In accumulated 200 shares. 3,354 are held by King Wealth. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Inv owns 20,463 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 2,053 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And holds 0.2% or 447,624 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 32,638 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 7,610 shares. 530,841 were accumulated by Sei Invs Communications. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 1,940 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 55,855 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc accumulated 17,598 shares. Keating Counselors Inc owns 223,440 shares. First Foundation Advisors has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 17,898 are held by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 8,500 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 103,764 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 85,988 shares to 31,795 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 9,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,132 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).