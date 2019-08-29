South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Its Lowes Co (LOW) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Holderness Investments Company Has Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $208.81. About 12.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 06/04/2018 – Apple says repeal of U.S. EPA carbon plan would threaten investments; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Co Inc (LOW) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 162,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 15,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 178,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 3.36M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,650 shares. 7,486 are held by Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Boys Arnold Inc owns 468,919 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 96,780 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2,702 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca reported 4,695 shares. Cap Mgmt Corporation Va holds 38,390 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Ltd has 0% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 110,847 shares. Fca Tx holds 24,246 shares. The California-based Capital Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.15% or 23,363 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson reported 0.05% stake. St Johns Investment Management Limited Liability Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 7,215 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 204,002 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Ag (NYSE:SAP) by 46,301 shares to 281,292 shares, valued at $32.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 7,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (NYSE:GSK).