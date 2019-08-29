South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Amgen (AMGN) by $7.17 Million; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 12,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,260 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, down from 73,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $938.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $207.58. About 7.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 37,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 203,297 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.62M, down from 241,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $206.32. About 541,199 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD TOTAL SURVIVAL RESULTS; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 06/03/2018 Amgen Announces Preliminary Results Of Tender Offer

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,151 shares to 143,813 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seven Post Inv Office Limited Partnership holds 0.25% or 1,850 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.74% or 335,009 shares. Capital Int Ca holds 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 39,391 shares. Birinyi accumulated 9.75% or 119,918 shares. Vision Capital Mngmt Inc has 82,063 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apriem Advisors reported 69,554 shares. (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 10.42% or 121,490 shares in its portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt accumulated 99,105 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 7.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 46,100 shares. Family holds 44,806 shares or 3.67% of its portfolio. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has invested 4.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kistler invested in 30,682 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 6,318 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 5,380 are owned by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Ltd Liability. 314,121 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Limited Co. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 2,300 shares. Laffer Investments accumulated 23,725 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Company has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 1.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3.91 million shares. Woodley Farra Manion Management has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,860 shares. Argyle Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 273,049 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 2.01 million shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 0.16% or 3,624 shares.