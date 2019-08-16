South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Its Brown (BF.B) Holding as Share Value Were Volatile; As Nokia (NOK) Stock Value Rose, Fairfield Bush & Company Raised Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,495 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 88,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.04B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 1.86M shares traded or 44.58% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 18.85M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 24/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X6 with 5.8-inch FHD+ 19:9 display, dual rear cameras, ZEISS optics expected to be announced on April 27; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 07/05/2018 – Nokia Buys SpaceTime Insight to Expand Its IoT Software Portfolio and Accelerate Vertical Application Devt; 29/03/2018 – HMD Global’s Nokia event on April 4 in India: Nokia 8 Sirocco; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Topped VoLTE Market in 2017, Ericsson and Huawei Follow, According to Dell’Oro Group; 12/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Google poised to emerge unscathed from European antitrust crackdown; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – REITERATES ALL OF ITS FULL YEAR 2018 NOKIA-LEVEL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO says ZTE U.S. export ban could help it longer-term

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 84,730 shares to 350,719 shares, valued at $31.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 256,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

