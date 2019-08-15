South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake By $543,395; Ellie Mae Has 0.79 Sentiment

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 2,845 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 350,729 shares with $67.11M value, down from 353,574 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $213.51. About 728,137 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 77 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 98 sold and trimmed equity positions in Ellie Mae Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 30.76 million shares, down from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ellie Mae Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 50 Increased: 34 New Position: 43.

It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae’s Encompass Data Connect Now Available for All Lenders

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 17.27% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd owns 24,900 shares or 15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glazer Capital Llc has 15% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 7.22% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 315,562 shares.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 43.40 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) stake by 13,458 shares to 692,205 valued at $18.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 19,744 shares and now owns 1.75M shares. Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -5.67% below currents $213.51 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $202 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold”.