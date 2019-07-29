South Texas Money Management LTD Stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) Has Boosted by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; Financial Architects Has Decreased General Mls (GIS) Position by $446,352 as Share Price Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 93.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 8,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 565 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 9,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 555,463 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 7,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 234,746 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.74 million, up from 227,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $189.01. About 301,245 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.40 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares to 4,922 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern National Bank reported 13,971 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co accumulated 43,053 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lenox Wealth holds 1,840 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 307,619 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt holds 0.36% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 35,713 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.07% or 4.43M shares in its portfolio. Northrock Partners Ltd owns 3,956 shares. Moreover, Texas Yale Cap has 0.06% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Advisory Serv Network owns 21,589 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 10,282 shares. The California-based Montecito Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), UK Ministry of Defence team to develop new UK space capabilities – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 139,337 shares to 11,226 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A by 18,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,927 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Spnsrd Adr Rep Rg Sh (NSRGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt LP has invested 0.11% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Prio Wealth Lp reported 25,753 shares stake. Bbr Partners Ltd owns 6,354 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 5,775 shares stake. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 1,420 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 38,981 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,744 shares. The Georgia-based Chatham Capital Group has invested 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northern has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ashfield Cap Prns Llc owns 1,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,105 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 5,549 shares. Cwm Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 48,139 shares.