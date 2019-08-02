South Texas Money Management LTD Stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) Has Raised as Stock Declined; High Pointe Capital Management Has Boosted Total Sa (TOT) Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 13,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 692,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 678,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 3.23M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Juniper Networks Will Showcase Simplicity in Engineering at 20th Edition of MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Media Alert: Juniper Networks to Showcase its Unified Cybersecurity Platform and Industry Insights at RSA 2018; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 106.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 13,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, up from 6,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 2.75M shares traded or 63.34% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 05/04/2018 – TOTAL: RESULTS OF OPTION TO GET 2017 THIRD INTERIM DIV IN SHRS; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE ENDS COMMENTS IN WASHINGTON; 06/05/2018 – IRAN: IF TOTAL LEAVES S. PARS FIELD, ITS STAKE WILL GO TO CNPC; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 11/04/2018 – USA: Total Further Increases Its Footprint In The Gulf Of Mexico And Becomes Operator Of The North Platte Discovery; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Lc accumulated 245,075 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 1.10M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 776,737 shares. 109,428 were accumulated by Hbk Ltd Partnership. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 25.96 million shares. Mackenzie Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 97,056 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 0.06% or 11,328 shares. Natixis holds 247,724 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.03% or 1.35M shares. Kwmg Lc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 113,145 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 111,700 shares. Fairpointe Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 3.30 million shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 1.15 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $279,027 activity. Miller Kenneth Bradley had sold 7,000 shares worth $182,000 on Friday, February 1. rahim rami also sold $279,027 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Tuesday, February 5.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 28,533 shares to 54,696 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,308 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle Sa Spnsrd Adr Rep Rg Sh (NSRGY).