South Texas Money Management LTD Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Trimmed by $543,395; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined While Bp Plc Has Lifted Stake by $2.97 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.49 million, up from 694,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 2,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 350,729 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.11M, down from 353,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.02 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 12,556 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $25.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 40,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

