South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Sap Ag (SAP) Holding By $5.32 Million; Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Has 1.59 Sentiment

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Sap Ag (SAP) stake by 19.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 46,301 shares as Sap Ag (SAP)’s stock declined 3.78%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 281,292 shares with $32.48 million value, up from 234,991 last quarter. Sap Ag now has $145.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 593,511 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 27/04/2018 – Uneecops Technologies Receives ‘Net New Name Partner of the Year Award 2017’ by SAP; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 13/04/2018 – SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Riess; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 Outlook on Callidus Deal, Strong 1Q Momentum; 20/03/2018 – SAP® Predictive Analytics, Application Edition, Powers Intelligent Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Industries; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 108 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 68 sold and decreased stakes in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 155.86 million shares, down from 156.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hudson Pacific Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 61 Increased: 72 New Position: 36.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) stake by 33,902 shares to 2.72 million valued at $209.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Co Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 162,800 shares and now owns 15,613 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 27.85% above currents $119.15 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets.

Presima Inc. holds 8.44% of its portfolio in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for 1.78 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 6.25 million shares or 7.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5% invested in the company for 998,072 shares. The Illinois-based Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.84 million shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. The firm engages in acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art media and entertainment properties in Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest. It has a 1416.67 P/E ratio. It invests in Class-A office and media and entertainment properties located in high barrier-to-entry, innovation-centric submarkets with significant growth potential.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34. About 574,891 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES – REAFFIRMING FULL-YEAR 2018 FFO GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $1.87 TO $1.95 PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties to Host Analyst and Investor Day Event on May 22-23 in Los Angeles, California

