South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Juniper Networks (JNPR) Holding by $349,908 as Market Valuation Declined; As Rpm Intl Com (RPM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Buffington Mohr Mcneal Decreased by $984,260 Its Holding

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 13,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 692,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32 million, up from 678,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 2.34 million shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 03/04/2018 – New Securematics and PureWRX Partnership Accelerates Adoption of Juniper Certified Pre-Owned Hardware; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks: Names Manoj Leelanivas as Executive Vice Pres, Chief Pdt Officer; 30/04/2018 – Juniper at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Self-Driving Market Becomes a Reality in the US by 2026, As 1 in 4 New Vehicles Sold Becomes Driverless; 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 22/04/2018 – DJ Juniper Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNPR); 26/05/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Source Photonics gets Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 569,294 shares traded or 13.78% up from the average. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EBIT $56.7M; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $638,552 activity. rahim rami sold 10,700 shares worth $279,027. Shares for $177,525 were sold by Koley Bikash on Wednesday, January 30.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 171,945 shares to 7,595 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 202,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,243 shares, and cut its stake in Floor& Decor Hldgs Inc Cl A.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,973 shares to 13,875 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Corporate Bond Etf.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. RPM’s profit will be $149.43 million for 13.70 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 714.29% EPS growth.