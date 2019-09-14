South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Its Position in First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) as Stock Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 23,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $737,000, up from 11,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 303,136 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 57,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, down from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00 million shares traded or 39.45% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.33 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 3.49, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold FFIN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 136.24 million shares or 300.40% more from 34.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl (NYSE:CMG) by 7,109 shares to 3,180 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (New) (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,781 shares, and cut its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $244,753 activity. On Friday, May 31 Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 165 shares. On Tuesday, April 30 DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) or 218 shares. TROTTER JOHNNY bought $184,830 worth of stock. On Monday, June 17 the insider Denny Michael B. bought $19,939.