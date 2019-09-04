South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stake By $4.68 Million; Essent Group LTD Has 1.27 Sentiment

Essent Group LTD (ESNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 122 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 96 trimmed and sold stakes in Essent Group LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 83.49 million shares, down from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Essent Group LTD in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 79 Increased: 83 New Position: 39.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 14.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 91,778 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 743,975 shares with $38.43 million value, up from 652,197 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $36.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 6.60M shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 15/05/2018 – Air France-KLM, Virgin and Delta Sign Agreements to Expand Transatlantic JV; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MICHAEL THOMAS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR TOTAL UNIT REV UP 4 PCT TO 5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $324,598 activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598 worth of stock or 6,500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 23.06% above currents $57.29 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Credit Suisse. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $68 target in Thursday, April 11 report. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) stake by 17,613 shares to 955,109 valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Co Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 162,800 shares and now owns 15,613 shares. Merck& Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $133.35M for 8.77 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.

Waterstone Capital Management L.P. holds 8.15% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. for 128,200 shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 164,670 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc has 2.67% invested in the company for 72,500 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 2% in the stock. Bluemar Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 89,752 shares.