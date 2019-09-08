South Texas Money Management LTD Position in Ingredion (INGR) Increased as Stock Declined; Beck Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 37,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 295,516 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.98M, up from 257,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $79.17. About 511,920 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Co reported 4,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 106,622 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, Utah-based fund reported 12,504 shares. Us Fincl Bank De owns 16,991 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs invested in 287,749 shares or 2.55% of the stock. 6,248 are held by Mackenzie Financial. Numerixs Investment Tech Inc accumulated 5,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 10,186 are owned by Albert D Mason. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 377,800 shares. Hudock Cap stated it has 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 80,974 shares. Somerset Tru holds 0.31% or 6,215 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 5,150 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% or 77,100 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp holds 0.02% or 30,533 shares in its portfolio.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3,829 shares to 3,068 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,308 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00 million and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,161 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Ser 1 by 24,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,345 are owned by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 384,214 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 2.38% stake. 286,547 were accumulated by Oakbrook Investments. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Focused Wealth reported 14,386 shares. Waratah Advisors Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 103,888 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh stated it has 57,913 shares or 4.31% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt Rech Co Inc has 8,500 shares. 17,059 were accumulated by East Coast Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ruggie Cap Group owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. General Investors Company stated it has 400,686 shares or 4.69% of all its holdings. Sandler invested in 2.02% or 220,479 shares. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantum Mgmt holds 11,530 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.