South Texas Money Management LTD Position In Bank Of America (BAC) Was Has Lifted; Petrus Trust Company Lta Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Has Cut as Shares Rose

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 19,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.36 million, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 37.58 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 07/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings: 62 per share, vs 59 cents expected

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,897 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 9,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 16.33% or $9.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 15.50 million shares traded or 852.59% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Host Of Earnings Loom With Beyond Meat, Apple Among Highlights Ahead Of Fed, Payrolls – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Bank of America Finds Its Moral Compass to the Detriment of BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Co Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 162,800 shares to 15,613 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,753 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath& Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 116,700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pggm Invests has 0.73% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Iberiabank Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,514 shares. 30,934 are held by Excalibur. Canal Insur Com accumulated 160,000 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt reported 111,839 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 5.44M shares or 0.43% of the stock. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 160,583 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 346,108 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 9,957 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Twin Capital Incorporated invested in 1.07M shares or 1.45% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Mgmt Inc reported 570,460 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.53% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 98,865 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 27,489 shares. Strs Ohio reported 154,680 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 14,410 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Atria Ltd Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,193 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Com has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alps Incorporated reported 8,574 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 737,598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 84,267 are held by Fjarde Ap. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RLI Insurance Company Signs Deal to Migrate to SS&C Singularityâ„¢ – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “SS&C to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.