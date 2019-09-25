South Texas Money Management LTD Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Cut by $36.83 Million; Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Market Value Rose While Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Increased Stake by $720,000

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 322,752 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 38.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 125,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 196,605 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.93 million, down from 321,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $272.72. About 1.78M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4,044 shares to 12,347 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,614 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling reported 16,414 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.15% or 4,852 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 36,452 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 9,440 are owned by Monetary Management Group. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc invested in 85,235 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc accumulated 14,665 shares. Karp Mngmt Corporation accumulated 8,936 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Merchants invested in 0.05% or 1,100 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Company has 166,817 shares. Clark Capital Grp invested in 0.02% or 2,533 shares. Dsm Prns Limited Co owns 1.96 million shares for 8.43% of their portfolio. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Co owns 1,700 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc accumulated 0.47% or 27,453 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation invested in 0.32% or 141,918 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 10,982 shares to 605,280 shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 751,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ).