South Texas Money Management LTD Maintains Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM); As Rogers Communications (RCI) Valuation Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Boosted by $7.88 Million Its Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84M, up from 194,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $159.23. About 2.45 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 148,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.26 million, up from 79,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 383,597 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q REV. C$3.63B, EST. C$3.47B; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. 6,331 shares valued at $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E. Another trade for 14,897 shares valued at $2.31M was sold by Allanson Joe.