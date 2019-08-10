South Texas Money Management LTD Lowered Its Brown (BF.B) Position by $2.91 Million; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake Maintained by Kingdon Capital Management Llc

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 112,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 622,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 7.31 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Level 5 Autonomy; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brown (BF.B) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 55,885 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 32,495 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 88,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Brown for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 794,022 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Los Angeles Cap Equity Research Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Shellback Cap Lp reported 0.83% stake. 317 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Utah Retirement owns 104,621 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Bank Of Montreal Can reported 63,863 shares stake. 42,104 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 73,938 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.12% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 19.35 million shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il reported 15,436 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership has 9.64% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). New York-based Sandler Capital Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 91,178 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 66,054 shares to 159,285 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 131,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,794 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. by 166,679 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $18.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 36,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Sponsored Adr (NYSE:GSK).