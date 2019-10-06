South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Raytheon Co New (RTN) Stake by $867,941 as Valuation Rose; American Financial Group Holding in Berkley W R (WRB) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 58,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 175,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.57M, up from 117,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co New (RTN) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 5,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 239,763 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.69 million, up from 234,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 1.99 million shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 28,630 shares to 903,287 shares, valued at $28.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 17,326 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 820,205 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA).

