South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $386,217; Anchorage Capital Group Has Raised Bed Bath & Beyond (Put) (BBBY) Stake By $16.00 Million

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. South Texas Money Management Ltd acquired 3,301 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The South Texas Money Management Ltd holds 679,848 shares with $80.18 million value, up from 676,547 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 20.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY) stake by 33.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchorage Capital Group Llc acquired 1.00M shares as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) (BBBY)’s stock declined 40.43%. The Anchorage Capital Group Llc holds 4.00M shares with $67.96M value, up from 3.00 million last quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (Put) now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 4.91 million shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Temares’ Voluntary Waiver Follows Previous Reductions to Target Compensation Since FY2015; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARES INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.16 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond will exchange Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards for store credit through Thursday; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond issued 2018 earnings per share guidance in the low to mid $2 range; 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Cost Plus World Market to Open Second Store in the Tampa, Florida Market; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of WFCM 2016-C34; 24/05/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND INC – APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS

Among 10 analysts covering Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond has $20 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.10’s average target is 93.05% above currents $8.34 stock price. Bed Bath \u0026 Beyond had 24 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. J.P. Morgan upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Tuesday, March 26. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $20 target. Wedbush maintained Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rating on Thursday, April 11. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $19 target. The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BBBY in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 26 to “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 244,621 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 100 shares. 23,065 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0.01% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc holds 0.04% or 51,476 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 28,400 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp stated it has 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 347,597 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 936 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability holds 153,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) or 2.16 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 27,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 778,337 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.92% above currents $135.45 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 21,964 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 26,429 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Polar Llp invested in 3.92% or 3.58M shares. 38.53 million are held by Goldman Sachs. Westchester Cap Mgmt owns 4.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 97,638 shares. Bell Savings Bank owns 19,244 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Odey Asset Mgmt Group Limited reported 22,950 shares stake. New York-based Burns J W has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 0.9% or 4.48 million shares. 48,450 are owned by Birinyi Associates Inc. Drexel Morgan & Communications holds 2.76% or 26,366 shares in its portfolio. Brouwer Janachowski Lc has 5,572 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 3.35% or 1.43M shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd holds 6,541 shares.

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 6,394 shares to 237,761 valued at $39.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nestle Sa Spnsrd Adr Rep Rg Sh (NSRGY) stake by 7,719 shares and now owns 20,910 shares. Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) was reduced too.