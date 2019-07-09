South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake by $2.18 Million; Stock Value Declined; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Reliant Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 1.19 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 36,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 643,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.54M, up from 607,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 4.62 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – Bank of England MPC’s range of views maybe no wider than normal – Saunders; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6,394 shares to 237,761 shares, valued at $39.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wendell David Associates stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 167,525 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,205 shares stake. Systematic Fincl Management LP reported 1 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 459,589 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Amer Gp stated it has 241,395 shares. White Pine Capital Limited stated it has 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Oakworth has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Greatmark Inv Partners owns 43,895 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Castleark Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 137,903 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.26% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 47,421 were accumulated by Eqis Cap Mngmt.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.82 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.