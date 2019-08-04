South Texas Money Management LTD Lifted Its Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Holder New Generation Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Declined

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.87M market cap company. The stock increased 7.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 1.31M shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 201,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.84 million, up from 194,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 91.70% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.04, REV VIEW $12.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Doubles Down on Small Businesses With Software Swap; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Menta Cap Lc stated it has 27,016 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Ftb Advsr reported 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). 27,594 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Voya Management Ltd Company has 61,515 shares. 42,657 are held by Aperio Gp Ltd Company. 390,447 are owned by Parametric Ltd Llc. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 76,124 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 12,288 shares. D E Shaw Communications has 0% invested in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 285,857 shares. Citigroup accumulated 17,441 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 107,449 shares. Teton holds 0.04% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 38,111 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 1st – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Highly Ranked Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “All You Need to Know About Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Communications: Taking A Fresh Look – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Michelin (Cgde) (MGDDY) by 17,613 shares to 955,109 shares, valued at $22.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,297 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2% or 2.29 million shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 80,402 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 292,754 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank holds 0.52% or 29,353 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 286,602 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1St Source Bancshares has invested 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 1.08 million shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 365,160 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Company reported 1,675 shares stake. Allen Limited Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 8.20M shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Com has invested 3.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fjarde Ap reported 254,824 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $8.49 million activity. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. Shares for $1.58 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 8. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J.